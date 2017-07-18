DiRT 4 Sells an Estimated 102K Units First Week at Retail - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

The rally racing game from Codemasters - DiRT 4 - sold 101,711 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending June 10.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 67,587 units sold (67%), compared to 27,776 units sold on the Xbox One (27%) and 5,447 units on Windows PC (6%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 62,552 units sold (61%), compared to 24,017 units sold in the US (24%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 6,135 units in the UK, 10,302 units in Germany, and 10,764 units in France.

DiRT 4 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in North America on June 6 and in Europe on June 9.

