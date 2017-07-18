WipEout Omega Collection Sells an Estimated 99K Units First Week at Retail - Sales

by, posted 2 hours ago

The futuristic anti-gravity racing collection game from Sony Interactive Entertainment - WipEout Omega Collection - sold 98,647 units first week at retail on the PlayStation 4, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending June 10.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 64,750 units sold (66%), compared to 17,272 units sold in the US (18%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 15,972 units in the UK, 5,047 units in Germany, and 12,059 units in France.

WipEout Omega Collection released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on June 2.

