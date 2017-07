US PlayStation Store Totally Digital Sale Discounts 'Hot New Games' and 'Catalog Titles' - News

/ 1,163 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The US PlayStation Store’s Totally Digital sale has started and runs through August 1 at 8am PT / 11am ET. New games have been discounted up to 15 percent off, while older titles are up to 50 percent off. PlayStation Plus members save up to an extra 10 percent.

Here is the complete list of deals:

Platform Title Sale Price PS Plus Price Original Price PS4 -KLAUS- $4.99 $3.99 $19.99 PS4 100FT ROBOT GOLF (VR) $9.99 $6.79 $19.99 PS4 2064: READ ONLY MEMORIES $11.99 $7.99 $19.99 PS4 ABSOLUTE DRIFT: ZEN EDITION $4.79 $3.59 $11.99 PS4 ALCHEMIC JOUSTS $7.49 $5.99 $14.99 PS4 AMNESIA: COLLECTION $14.99 $7.49 $29.99 PS4 ASEMBLANCE $5.99 $3.99 $9.99 PS4 BANNER SAGA 1 $11.99 $9.99 $19.99 PS4 BARD’S GOLD $2.99 $2.49 $4.99 PS4 BEYOND EYES $5.99 $3.74 $14.99 PS4 BRICK BREAKER $2.99 $1.99 $9.99 PS4 BROFORCE $6.74 $5.24 $14.99 PS4 COSMIC STAR HEROINE $10.04 $7.49 $14.99 PS4 DANGEROUS GOLF $6.99 $4.99 $19.99 PS4 DARKEST DUNGEON $12.49 $9.99 $24.99 PS4 DEAR ESTHER: LANDMARK EDITION $3.99 $2.99 $9.99 PS4 FATAL FURY: BATTLE ARCHIVES VOLUME 2 (PS2 CLASSIC) $5.24 $3.74 $14.99 PS4 FUUUN SUPER COMBO (PS2) $5.24 $3.74 $14.99 PS4 GALAK-Z $7.99 $4.99 $19.99 PS4 GAROU MARK OF THE WOLVES $7.49 $5.99 $14.99 PS4 GNOG $10.04 $7.49 $14.99 PS4 GOOSEBUMPS: THE GAME $7.49 $5.24 $14.99 PS4 GRIM LEGENDS: THE FORSAKEN BRIDE $5.99 $3.99 $9.99 PS4 HEROES OF THE MONKEY TAVERN $6.99 $5.99 $9.99 PS4 HOME – A UNIQUE HORROR ADVENTURE $2.49 $1.99 $4.99 PS4 HUMAN FALL FLAT $7.49 $5.99 $14.99 PS4 INSIDE $11.99 $9.99 $19.99 PS4 INSIDE & LIMBO BUNDLE $17.99 $14.99 $29.99 PS4 INVERSUS $8.99 $7.49 $14.99 PS4 LA COPS $5.99 $3.74 $14.99 PS4 LASER DISCO DEFENDERS $4.99 $3.99 $9.99 PS4 LASERLIFE $4.49 $2.99 $14.99 PS4 LATE SHIFT $8.74 $7.49 $12.49 PS4 MACHINARIUM $2.99 $1.99 $9.99 PS4 MAHJONG $2.99 $1.99 $9.99 PS4 MINUTES $2.59 $1.39 $3.99 PS4 N PLUS PLUS (N++) $10.49 $7.49 $14.99 PS4 NBA PLAYGROUNDS $13.39 $11.99 $19.99 PS4 NOT A HERO $5.84 $4.54 $12.99 PS4 PANG ADVENTURES $4.99 $3.99 $9.99 PS4 PENARIUM $3.99 $2.49 $9.99 PS4 PERFECT $6.99 $5.99 $9.99 PS4 PERFECT UNIVERSE PLAY WITH GRAVITY $3.99 $2.99 $9.99 PS4 PHARAONIC $9.59 $7.99 $15.99 PS4 PLAGUE ROAD $9.99 $7.99 $19.99 PS4 RACE THE SUN $2.99 $1.99 $9.99 PS4 ROCK BAND 4 RIVALS BUNDLE $41.99 $35.99 $59.99 PS4 RONIN $4.49 $3.49 $9.99 PS4 SALT AND SANCTUARY $10.79 $8.99 $17.99 PS4 SAMURAI SHODOWN VI (PS2) $5.24 $3.74 $14.99 PS4 SCREENCHEAT $7.49 $4.94 $14.99 PS4 SHELTERED $5.99 $3.74 $14.99 PS4 SKULLGIRLS 2ND ENCORE $9.99 $6.24 $24.99 PS4 SNAKE PASS $11.99 $9.99 $19.99 PS4 SOLITAIRE $2.99 $1.99 $9.99 PS4 SOMA $8.99 $5.99 $29.99 PS4 STYX: MASTER OF SHADOWS $10.49 $7.49 $29.99 PS4 TEAM17 INDIE COLLECTION $31.99 $19.99 $79.99 PS4 TEAM17 INDIE HEROES PACK $17.19 $10.74 $42.99 PS4 TESLAGRAD $2.99 $1.49 $14.99 PS4 TETRAMINOS $2.99 $1.99 $9.99 PS4 THE ESCAPISTS $7.99 $4.99 $19.99 PS4 THE ESCAPISTS + THE ESCAPISTS: THE WALKING DEAD COLLECTION $11.99 $7.49 $29.99 PS4 THE ESCAPISTS DLC BUNDLE $3.99 $2.49 $9.99 PS4 THE ESCAPISTS: SUPERMAX EDITION $9.99 $6.24 $24.99 PS4 THE ESCAPISTS: THE WALKING DEAD $7.99 $4.99 $19.99 PS4 FOUR KINGS CASINO – ALL-IN STARTER PACK $9.99 $7.99 $19.99 PS4 FOUR KINGS CASINO – DOUBLE DOWN STARTER PACK $4.99 $3.99 $9.99 PS4 THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2000 $3.99 $2.99 $9.99 PS4 THE LAST BLADE 2 $5.99 $4.49 $14.99 PS4 THE TALOS PRINCIPLE: DELUXE EDITION $22.49 $17.49 $49.99 PS4 THE WITNESS $19.99 $15.99 $39.99 PS4 TITAN SOULS $6.74 $5.24 $14.99 PS4 TOUR DE FRANCE 2015 $7.99 $5.99 $19.99 PS4 WAYWARD SKY (VR) $12.59 $10.59 $19.99 PS4 WORMS ANNIVERSARY EDITION $27.99 $19.99 $39.99 PS4 WORMS W.M.D $20.99 $14.99 $29.99 PS4 WORMS BATTLEGROUNDS $9.99 $4.99 $24.99 PS3 BEST OF ARCADE GAMES – DELUXE EDITION $8.99 $5.99 $29.99 PS3 BEST OF BOARD GAMES – DELUXE EDITION $7.49 $4.99 $24.99 PS3 CONTRAST $3.99 $2.99 $9.99 PS3 DRAGON’S LAIR TRILOGY $9.99 $7.99 $19.99 PS3 FAERY: LEGENDS OF AVALON $2.39 $1.59 $7.99 PS3 FAST DRAW SHOWDOWN $2.49 $1.49 $9.99 PS3 FINAL EXAM $3.49 $2.49 $9.99 PS3 GOOSEBUMPS: THE GAME $4.99 $3.49 $9.99 PS3 GUACAMELEE! $5.24 $3.74 $14.99 PS3 HAMILTON’S GREAT ADVENTURE $1.99 $0.99 $9.99 PS3 JUDGE DEE: THE CITY GOD CASE $2.39 $1.59 $7.99 PS3 LIGHTS CAMERA PARTY! $2.39 $1.59 $7.99 PS3 MACHINARIUM $2.99 $1.99 $9.99 PS3 MAD DOG MCCREE $2.79 $1.99 $7.99 PS3 MAGRUNNER: DARK PULSE $2.99 $1.99 $9.99 PS3 OF ORCS AND MEN $6.99 $4.99 $19.99 PS3 RACE THE SUN $2.99 $1.99 $9.99 PS3 REALMS OF ANCIENT WAR $3.49 $2.49 $9.99 PS3 ROTASTIC $1.49 $0.99 $4.99 PS3 SERIOUS SAM 3: BFE $5.99 $3.99 $19.99 PS3 TOWER OF GUNS $4.49 $2.99 $14.99 PS3 WORMS 2: ARMAGEDDON $5.99 $3.74 $14.99 PS3 WORMS2: ARMAGEDDON GAME OF THE YEAR $9.62 $4.12 $27.49 PS3 WORMS REVOLUTION $5.99 $2.99 $14.99 PS3 WORMS ULTIMATE MAYHEM $5.99 $2.99 $14.99 VITA ATOMIC NINJAS $2.99 $1.99 $9.99 VITA BARD’S GOLD $2.99 $2.49 $4.99 VITA DARKEST DUNGEON $12.49 $9.99 $24.99 VITA GUACAMELEE! $5.24 $3.74 $14.99 VITA HOME – A UNIQUE HORROR ADVENTURE $2.49 $1.99 $4.99 VITA LASER DISCO DEFENDERS $4.99 $3.99 $9.99 VITA MACHINARIUM $2.09 $1.39 $6.99 VITA MINUTES $2.59 $1.39 $3.99 VITA PLAGUE ROAD $9.99 $7.99 $19.99 VITA RACE THE SUN $2.99 $1.99 $9.99 VITA SKULLGIRLS 2ND ENCORE $9.99 $6.24 $24.99 VITA SUPER BLACKOUT $1.99 $0.99 $4.99 VITA TITAN SOULS $6.74 $5.24 $14.99 PSP YOUNG THOR $1.19 $0.99 $1.99

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles