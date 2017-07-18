Suspenseful Adventure Game Hob Gets New Trailer - News

Runic Games has released a new trailer for the suspenseful adventure game, Hob.

View the World Machine trailer below:

Read an overview of the game below:

Subterranean exploration reveals secrets to the world of Hob, an organic world relying on the machine beneath. Traversing the depths of the world reveals new secrets, and new zones in stasis, waiting to be revived and lifted to the surface. Entire land masses created by machinery wait to be activated, if you survive.

Hob will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in 2017.

