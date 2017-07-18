Undertale Coming to PS4, PSV in August - News

Toby Fox announced on the PlayStation Blog Undertale will launch digitally for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on August 15. The game will support cross-buy. If you buy one version of the game, you will get the other for free.

If you pre-order the game on the PlayStation Network you will get an original dynamic PS4 theme.





A Collector’s Edition will be released in stores in September. Here is what will come in it:

Undertale Soundtrack with cover art by fan artist Cocoa Ando. Also, a couple tracks added, like the PS4 Theme background music

24-page booklet featuring a re-illustration of the opening sequence by Temmie Chang! (She made those originally, you know…)

Reversible cover you’ll immediately regret realizing is reversible

Music Box Locket that was a pain to make because the previous factory kept making it off tempo

Undertale sheet music booklet featuring six songs with annotations by me that reveal their blatantly obvious inspirations

