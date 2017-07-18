Sudden Strike 4 PS4 Gameplay Trailer Released - News

Kalypso Media has released the first PlayStation 4 gameplay trailer for Sudden Strike 4.

View it below:

Sudden Strike 4 will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Europe and Windows PC via Steam worldwide on August 11, and for PlayStation 4 in North America on August 15.



