Nights of Azure 2 Gets Action Trailer - News

posted 5 hours ago

Koei Tecmo has released a new trailer for Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon called Bride of the New Moon.

View it below:

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon will launch for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and Nintendo Switch in Japan on August 31, and for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC on October 24 in North America and October 27 in Europe.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.

