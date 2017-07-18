Krillin and Piccolo Will be Playable in DragonBall FighterZ - News

The latest issue of V-Jump reveals Krillin and Piccolo are playable characters in Dragon Ball FighterZ.





Here are the details:

Piccolo

Power: 3

Speed: 2

Reach: 4

Technique: 4

Energy: 3

Piccolo has technical skills such as extending his arms to grasp his opponent and charge techniques. He has a variety of methods to break the opponent’s guard. He can fire beams at super high speeds. By long-pressing the button, he can charge up for a stronger attack. He also has a technique that fires a Ki blast to deal great damage. When connecting from a combo, it will deal even greater damage.

Krillin

Power: 2

Speed: 3

Reach: 1

Technique: 4

Energy: 4

Krillin has low power and reach, but can use a variety of techniques. He can even use Kamehameha, meaning fighting from a distance should not be a problem. He can use skills to confuse the enemy such as the “Afterimage Technique,” which leaves behind an image of Krillin before turning into an attack. He can also use “Destructo Disc,” which is impossible to guard against. After firing Ki blasts, Krillin can alter their trajectory and have them explode in the sky to shoot out multiple Ki blasts.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in early 2018.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

