EastAsiaSoft Releasing Physical Version of Tachyon Project on PS4/Vita in Asia

EastAsiaSoft have announced that they are releasing a physical version of Eclipse Games' twin-stick shooter Tachyon Project in Asia on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. The game originally launched for Xbox One and PC in 2015 before seeing a release across PS4, Vita and WiiU in 2016.

You can read more details and watch the trailer below:

Story driven twin stick shooter

6 different weapons, 9 secondary weapons and 7 perks provide hundreds of possibilities for your ship

Over 30 different enemy types, including 4 bosses

Story mode comprising 10 levels, with hand-drawn cutscenes telling the story of Ada

3 challenge levels with support for co-op gameplay

An intense original soundtrack developed to match the style of the game

Asia exclusive platinum trophy support

Both the PS4 and Vita versions will be limited to 2,000 copies worldwide (per platform) and will be on sale from the 26th July, with an expected shipping date of August. The package will include a copy of the game, a 20-page manual, soundtrack, certificate, and collector's box.

