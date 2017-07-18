This Week's Deals With Gold - Mirror’s Edge Catalyst - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 7 hours ago / 1,138 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through July 24.
Xbox One Deals
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|[PROTOTYPE]
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Asura’s Wrath
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Blue Dragon
|Backward Compatibility
|50%
|DWG
|DmC Devil May Cry
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|DmC Devil May Cry 4
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|DmC Devil May Cry HD Collection
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Prototype 2
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
It's a shame they haven't updated Dance Central tracks in years. It's still a great game.
1 Comments