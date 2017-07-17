Xbox One vs Xbox 360 – VGChartz Gap Charts – May 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 10 hours ago / 8,377 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Xbox One Vs. Xbox 360 Global:
Gap change in latest month: 88,697 – X360
Gap change over last 12 months: 2,867,381 – X360
Total Lead: 283,034 – X360
Xbox One Total Sales: 29,905,621
Xbox 360 Total Sales: 30,188,655
April 2017 is the 43rd month of the Xbox One being on sale. In the latest month the Xbox One has fallen behind the Xbox 360 in its 43rd month on sale. In the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Xbox 360 by 88,697 units and by 2.87 million in the last 12 months. The Xbox 360 currently leads by 283,034.
Both consoles launched in November. The Xbox 360 launched in November 2005, while the Xbox One launched in November 2013. The Xbox One has sold 29.91 million units, while its predecessor the Xbox 360 sold 30.19 million units.
the next 2 years will be a massacre
Well... 360 sales will keep rising while xbobe seens to be tapering off.
I think in the first graphic it should be 'XOne lead'.
Sales would be expected to right now, ahead of the X1X launch this fall. I think this chart will be interesting to look at after holiday 2018. I think that's when we'll know if XB1 has fallen short of its predecessor.
Expected to slow*
- +1
Hmm, the decline is starting to level off now. XB1 is heavily Holiday loaded so who knows, maybe XB1 will manage to catch back up this Holiday.
Regardless, once Kinect released in 2010 Xbox 360 sales took off like a rabbit on speed, so it's unlikely that XB1 will stay close to 360 beyond next year.
- +4
