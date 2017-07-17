3DS vs PSP – VGChartz Gap Charts – May 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 10 hours ago / 10,820 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
3DS Vs. PSP Global:
Gap change in latest month: 513,080 – PSP
Gap change over last 12 months: 2,542,110 – PSP
Total Lead: 2,949,248 – PSP
3DS Total Sales: 64,799,632
PSP Total Sales: 67,748,880
In the latest month the gap grew by 513,080 units in favor of the PSP and by 2.54 million units in favor of the PSP in the last 12 months. The PSP currently leads by 2.95 million units.
An important note is that the two handhelds launched at different times of the year. The PSP first launched in December 2004, while the 3DS launched in February 2011. The 3DS has sold 64.80 million units, while the PSP sold 67.75 million units.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
The 3DS is undertracked by almost 2M though :/
Would still put the psp ahead by almost 1m, it sold fantastically well for Sony's first venture into the handheld market.
But the psp is ahead by 1 holiday season.
The biggest reason it isn't selling right now is cause people are waiting fir 2DSXL
Also that boost to psp was a holiday season. Figures.
Dragon Quest, Pokémon, Metroid and etc. as well as the New 2DS XL should keep the 3DS sales going. I predict 75 million at least lifetime especially if it can still get some good support in 2018.
Even if it was to achieve that number, would still be ending up over 5m units behind the psp, that machine sold PS/360 levels of units, was a monster last gen often overlooked by the amazing sales of the DS system but the PSP breached the 80m mark rather easily.
