Ataribox Can Play Current and Classic Games, Will Contain 'Modern Internal Specs'

New information on the Ataribox has been revealed in a newsletter. There were no specs revealed, however, the company said it wants to bring current and classic gaming content to the device. The console will contain "modern internal specs."

The console will cone in two editions, a wood version and a black/red version. It will have an SD card slot, HDMI output and four USB ports.





Here is the complete newsletter:

Our objective is to create a new product that stays true to our heritage while appealing to both old and new fans of Atari. Inspired by classic Atari design elements (such as the iconic use of wood, ribbed lines, and raised back); we are creating a smooth design, with ribs that flow seamlessly all around the body of the product, a front panel that can be either wood or glass, a front facing logo, indicator lights that glow through the material, and an array of new ports (HDMI, 4xUSB, SD). We intend to release two editions: a wood edition, and a black/red edition. As you can guess, those ports suggest modern internal specs. It also means that while we will be delivering classic gaming content, we will also be delivering current gaming content. We know you are hungry for more details; on specs, games, features, pricing, timing etc. We’re not teasing you intentionally; we want to get this right, so we’ve opted to share things step by step as we bring Ataribox to life, and to listen closely to Atari community feedback as we do so. There are a lot of milestones, challenges and decision points in front of us in the months ahead. We’ll be giving you lots more information and status updates as we progress, and we are thrilled to have you along for the ride! Hope you like where we are taking this, we’ll be in touch soon. The Ataribox Project team.

Thanks Kotaku.

