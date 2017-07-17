2 More Games Getting 4K Enhancements on Xbox One X - News

Two more games have been listed on the official Xbox website that support 4K enhancements on the Xbox One. The Evil Within 2 and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus now show the Xbox One X Enhanced, HDR and 4K Ultra HD logos.





Xbox One X will launch on November 7 for $499 / £449.

