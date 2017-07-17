Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Debuts at the Top of the UK Charts - News

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age has debuted at the top of the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending July 15.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare sales jumped 440 percent to help push the game up to the second spot. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy dropped two spots to third place.





Forza Horizon 3, Minecraft: Xbox Edition and Wipeout Omega re-entered the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

1. Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

2. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

3. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

4. Overwatch

5. Grand Theft Auto V

6. Forza Horizon 3

7. Minecraft: Xbox Edition

8. Wipeout: Omega Collection

9. Horizon Zero Dawn

10. Injustice 2

