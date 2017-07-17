New Nintendo 3DS Production Ends Worldwide - News

It was confirmed last week that Nintendo has ended the production of the New Nintendo 3DS in Japan. Nintendo has now confirmed with Eurogamer and Polygon production for the New 3DS has also ended in Europe and North America.

"This announcement does not affect Nintendo of America territories, as the model in question was only sold in limited quantities as special offerings," a spokesperson told Polygon. "There are no changes to the sales status of New Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 2DS or the upcoming New Nintendo 2DS XL, which launches on July 28th."

