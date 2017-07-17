RuneScape Coming to Mobile This Winter - News

/ 485 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Jagex has announced RuneScape and Old School RuneScape are coming to mobile and tablet devices. Old School RuneScape will be released this winter, while RuneScape will release at a later date.

"As a MMO player, you ideally want to play at any time of the day or night no matter where you are," said Neil McClarty, senior product director at Jagex. "We know that our players’ time is precious, and that’s why want to give all RuneScape players, both present and past, the opportunity to play RuneScape on the go.

"The fact that they’ll be able to play on their PC, leave the PC, and pick up their mobile and continue playing where you left your character will be a big deal for our players – there really will be no need for any XP waste."

Phil Mansell, chief operating officer at Jagex added, "This is a real step change for MMORPGs and a signal of Jagex’s intent to continue to push the boundaries of live games. The RuneScape titles will become the first mainstream and established Western MMORPGs on mobile in full and the first to deliver interoperable play between PC and mobile platforms.

"We believe in taking our games to wherever our players want them; recent player surveys showed an overwhelming 90% of active players and 64% of former players telling us of their very high intent-to-play on mobile. Our innovative approach to mobile is also evidence of our ambitions in the mobile sector, and a further indication of our investment in extending the RuneScape franchise to additional devices and territories."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles