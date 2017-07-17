The Idolmaster: Cinderella Girls Viewing Revolution Coming West - News

The Idolmaster: Cinderella Girls Viewing Revolution is coming to the PlayStation VR in North America on July 18, according to PlayStation.com. A release on Europe was not announced, however, it is expected.

Key Features:

Compilation is comprised of three singles, including the new song “Yes! Party Time!!”

Cheer for the idols as you match the song rhythm with the concert light of your choice!

Enjoy a LIVE performance through PlayStation VR with various viewing perspectives!

The Idolmaster: Cinderella Girls Viewing Revolution first launched in Japan on October 13, 2016.



