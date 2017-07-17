Gintama: Project Last Game Getting English Release on PS4 in Asia

by Adam Cartwright, posted 37 minutes ago / 254 Views

Bandai Namco Entertainment Asia has revealed that their recently-announced action game Gintama: Project Last Game will be getting an English translation on PS4 in Asia, with both physical and digital versions releasing. You can find the announcement video for the Japanese release below:

In Japan, a Vita version will also be available, but there is currently no word on this receiving an English translation for Asia.

Thanks, Gematsu.


