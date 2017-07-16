New PlayStation Releases This Week - Orcs Must Die! Unchained - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 1 hour ago / 878 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 20 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- 99Vidas, PS4, PS3, PS Vita — Digital (Cross Buy)
- Archangel, PS VR — Digital
- Children of Zodiarcs, PS4 — Digital
- Conga Master, PS4 — Digital
- Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion, PS Vita — Digital
- Fallen Legion: Sins of an Empire, PS4 — Digital
- Orcs Must Die! Unchained, PS4 — Digital
- RobotRiot: Hyper Edition, PS4 — Digital
- Superhot, PS4 — Digital
- Superhot VR, PS VR — Digital
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles, PS4 — Digital
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
