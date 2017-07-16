New PlayStation Releases This Week - Orcs Must Die! Unchained - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 20 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

99Vidas, PS4, PS3, PS Vita — Digital (Cross Buy)

Archangel, PS VR — Digital

Children of Zodiarcs, PS4 — Digital

Conga Master, PS4 — Digital

Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion, PS Vita — Digital

Fallen Legion: Sins of an Empire, PS4 — Digital

Orcs Must Die! Unchained, PS4 — Digital

RobotRiot: Hyper Edition, PS4 — Digital

Superhot, PS4 — Digital

Superhot VR, PS VR — Digital

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles, PS4 — Digital

