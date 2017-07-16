Street Fighter V Abigail DLC Coming July 25 - News

Capcom announced at Evolution 2017 Street Fighter V will add Abigail from Final Fight as a playable character on July 25.

View the trailer below:





Street Fighter V is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.



