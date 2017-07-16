Jubei DLC Coming to BlazBlue: Central Fiction This Summer - News

/ 1,218 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Arc System Works announced at Evolution 2017 Jubei DLC wil be coming to BlazBlue: Central Fiction this summer.

Jubei has appeared in every BlazBlue game, however, this is the first time the character will be playable.

View the announcement trailer below:

BlazBlue: Central Fiction is currently available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and Windows PC.

