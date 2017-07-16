BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Coming in 2018 - News

/ 1,300 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Arc System Works has announced BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle is coming in 2018. The platforms were not revealed.

View the announcement trailer below:





The game will feature a "dream-team of characters that have never before been gathered in a single 2D fighting game." This includes Ragna the Bloodedge and Jin Kisaragi from BlazBlue, Yu from Persona 4 Ultimate Arena, Hyde from Under Night In-Birth, and Ruby Rose from RWBY.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

More Articles