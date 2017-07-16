Arika Announces 'Mysterious Fighting Game' Coming to PS4 Next Year - NewsAdam Cartwright, posted 9 hours ago / 2,579 Views
Arika, the developers of the Street Fighter EX fighting games that spanned releases across arcades, the PS1, and PS2 in the late 90s, have announced the release of an upcoming 'Mysterious Fighting Game' at the final day of EVO2017. You can view the announcement trailer below:
This marks the first time a number of these characters have been seen since the release of Street Fighter EX3 on the PS2 way back in 2000, although the new game appears not to include the Street Fighter cast. The title is being developed using Unreal Engine 4 and is scheduled to see a worldwide release on the PS4 sometime in 2018.
So many fighters PS4 bound. Really great to have the variety. I might look into this depending on how the roster fleshes out
If Cracker Jack comes back...I'm gonna lose it! LOL That was my guy back in the day.
Oooo! Spooky!
3 Comments