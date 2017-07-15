Marvel: Powers United VR Announced for Oculus Rift - News

Marvel Entertainment has announced Marvel: Powers United VR for Oculus Rift. It will launch in 2018.



Unleash your rage and smash foes, lock n’ load your favorite plasma cannons, or take to the skies with powerful photon blasts. Hulk, Rocket Raccoon, Captain Marvel, and a powerful roster of Marvel’s greatest heroes are ready for battle. Suit up, power up, and team up with friends to engage in immersive, explosive co-op fights from across the Marvel Universe. Be the hero and unleash your powers now!

Choose Your Hero:

Rocket Raccoon – A genetically modified and cybernetically enhanced alien raccoon-like creature with a penchant for large explosive weaponry and shiny relics. Rocket, a mercenary turned hero, is a master tactician and weapons marksman. Rocket has a versatile assortment of weaponry and gadgets for any occasion. His trusty blasters, jet pack and strategically-placed sticky bombs make him a pint sized powerhouse and invaluable asset to the team.

– A genetically modified and cybernetically enhanced alien raccoon-like creature with a penchant for large explosive weaponry and shiny relics. Rocket, a mercenary turned hero, is a master tactician and weapons marksman. Rocket has a versatile assortment of weaponry and gadgets for any occasion. His trusty blasters, jet pack and strategically-placed sticky bombs make him a pint sized powerhouse and invaluable asset to the team. Captain Marvel – Carol Danvers, an accomplished Air Force pilot, was involved in an accident exposing her to cosmic radiation, altering her genetic structure making her into a half-Kree superhuman with incredible powers. Donning the name Captain Marvel, she is a natural leader and a heavy hitter on the team, casting devastating Photon Beams and Energy Blasts at enemies in battle.

– Carol Danvers, an accomplished Air Force pilot, was involved in an accident exposing her to cosmic radiation, altering her genetic structure making her into a half-Kree superhuman with incredible powers. Donning the name Captain Marvel, she is a natural leader and a heavy hitter on the team, casting devastating Photon Beams and Energy Blasts at enemies in battle. The Hulk – When brilliant scientist Bruce Banner was caught in the detonation of an experimental gamma bomb, he was heavily irradiated, giving him the incredible, rage-fueled ability to transform into the Hulk! An enormous green-skinned being with incredible strength, durability and regenerative powers, the Hulk provides his team with heavy support and defense. With his size, power and abilities like Thunder Clap and Seismic Pound, he stands at the front of the team, leaping into battle to smash anything in his way.

– When brilliant scientist Bruce Banner was caught in the detonation of an experimental gamma bomb, he was heavily irradiated, giving him the incredible, rage-fueled ability to transform into the Hulk! An enormous green-skinned being with incredible strength, durability and regenerative powers, the Hulk provides his team with heavy support and defense. With his size, power and abilities like Thunder Clap and Seismic Pound, he stands at the front of the team, leaping into battle to smash anything in his way. Ronan the Accuser – A Kree zealot born on the Kree homeworld of Hala, Ronan joined the Accuser Corps and quickly ascended to the highest ranks. As the powerful Supreme Accuser, Ronan enforces Kree laws and delivers Kree justice across the galaxy. He seeks power to deliver this judgment and will destroy those who stand in his way of obtaining it.

Game Features:

Unleash Your Inner Hero – Be the hero—with the power of Rift + Touch. Transform into your favorite Marvel Super Hero and wield their amazing powers and weaponry in your hands. Move freely through iconic environments on the ground, in-flight, or with special moves with intuitive controls and smart locomotion.

– Be the hero—with the power of Rift + Touch. Transform into your favorite Marvel Super Hero and wield their amazing powers and weaponry in your hands. Move freely through iconic environments on the ground, in-flight, or with special moves with intuitive controls and smart locomotion. Squad Goals – Defend the galaxy on your own or call in friends to forge the ultimate team for epic co-op action. Immortalize your achievements with custom comic covers and share them on Facebook with the in-game comic cover feature.

– Defend the galaxy on your own or call in friends to forge the ultimate team for epic co-op action. Immortalize your achievements with custom comic covers and share them on Facebook with the in-game comic cover feature. The Ultimate Mashup – Spanning the far reaches of space and time, enemy forces and Super Villains converge and strike, presenting new challenges and testing your team with each play through.

– Spanning the far reaches of space and time, enemy forces and Super Villains converge and strike, presenting new challenges and testing your team with each play through. Tons of Unlockables – Heroes earn many rewards—prove yourself on the battlefield and unlock new content, surprises, and more!

