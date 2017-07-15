Check out the Inside Look to Spider-Man for PS4 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Marvel Entertainment have released a developer diary for the Spider-Man game for the PlayStation 4.



View it below:

Here is an overview:

Go behind the scenes at Insomniac Games as they create an all-new, original Spider-Man story with a more experienced Peter Parker. See how the team at Insomniac Games, in collaboration with Marvel Games and PlayStation, is building a blockbuster action experience where Peter Parker and Spider-Man’s worlds collide.

Spider-Man will launch for the PlayStation 4 in 2018.



