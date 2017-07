New Kingdom Hearts III Trailer Shows Off Toy Story World, Release Set for 2018 - News

Square Enix revealed a new trailer for Kingdom Hearts III during a panel at the D23 Expo. The trailer shows off a new world based on the Toy Story series and can be viewed below:





Additionally, the company confirmed that the game is set to launch in 2018 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

