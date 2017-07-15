PS4 vs Xbox One in the US – VGChartz Gap Charts – May 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 17 hours ago / 12,846 Views
PS4 Vs. XOne US:
Gap change in latest month: 79,594 – PS4
Gap change over last 12 months: 264,972 – PS4
Total Lead: 2,079,320 – PS4
PS4 Total Sales: 19,004,407
Xbox One Total Sales: 16,925,087
In May 2017 the gap in the US between the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One grew in favor of the PlayStation 4. The PlayStation 4 sold 79,594 more units than the Xbox One in the last month. The PlayStation 4 sold 264,972 more units in the last year. The PlayStation 4 currently leads by 2.08 million units.
The PlayStation 4 launched in the US on November 15, 2013, while the Xbox One launched on November 22, 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 19.00 Million units, while the Xbox One has sold 16.93 million units.
Each time the XB1 gains some ground in the US, it's less than the last time. I have a feeling that X isn't going to help at all, and PS4 isn't going to lose a single NPD this year.
Thats because the one x isnt a brand new console its an up graded xbox one so for microsoft to get b ack into the market they will need to announce more games and i m hoping at gamescom this year they do
I also feel that Xbox One X will largely sell to the existing base of Xbox One gamers. Leaving little room for actual growth of the base.
Causing third parties to wonder if it's worth putting extra resources into, for little to no additional gain.
Well youre somewhat right but i think the devs maybe interested in making games for it cause of the extra power it has
@Ggordon Some devs maybe, but if the costs outweigh the rewards, there won't be a point. I have a feeling X isn't going to change the current outcome of multiplat sales.
The gap is real.
