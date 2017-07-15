Pokemon Sun and Moon Owners Can Get a Free Shiny Tapu Koko - News

Nintendo and the Pokemon Company are giving away a free Pokemon for Pokemon Sun and Moon players. This deal is for players in the US, Europe and Australia.

Players can get a Shiny Tapu Koko by connecting their Nintendo 3DS to the Nintendo Network and select the Mystery Gift option.





The Pokemon is level 60 and comes with an Electric Seed. The move list includes Nature's Madness, Discharge, Agility, and Electro Ball.

