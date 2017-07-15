Everyone Can Play 10 Hours of Mass Effect: Andromeda for Free - News

Electronic Arts and BioWare have released the Mass Effect: Andromeda trail on all platforms. That includes the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Fight for a new home in a dangerous galaxy. The Mass Effect: Andromeda Trial is now available on all platforms! pic.twitter.com/t4r2kvyenc — Mass Effect (@masseffect) July 13, 2017

The trial allows users to play up to ten hours of the game. This includes the campaign and multiplayer modes.

