The Silver 2425 announced for PS4 - News

posted 18 hours ago

Nippon Ichi Software has announced The Silver 2425 for the PlayStation 4. The collection includes the remastered version of The Silver Case and the upcoming remake of The 25th Ward: The Silver Case.

View the announcement trailer below:





The Silver 2425 will launch in Japan on March 25, 2018.

