Gintama: Project Last Game Teaser Trailer Released - News

by, posted 18 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released the teaser trailer for Gintama: Project Last Game.

View it below:





Gintama: Project Last Code is in development for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. It currently has no release date, however, a release in Japan has been confirmed.

