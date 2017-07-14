Sundered Release Date Revealed - News

posted 11 hours ago

Thunder Lotus Games announced Sundered will launch for PlayStation 4 and PC on July 28.

View the launch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Sundered is a horrifying fight for survival and sanity, a hand­-drawn epic from the creators of Jotun. You play Eshe, a wanderer in a ruined world, trapped in ever­changing caverns teeming with eldritch horrors. Harness the power of corrupted relics to defeat gigantic bosses, at the cost of your humanity. Resist or embrace.

Features:

Beautiful hand-drawn art

Massive boss fights

Dynamic encounters against hordes of enemies

A mix of hand-crafted & procedural levels

Corruptible abilities

Multiple endings

