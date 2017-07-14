RTS Tooth and Tail Release Date Revealed - News

Pocketwatch Games announced RTS Tooth and Tail will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam and GOG.com on September 12.

Here is an overview of the game:

Lead the revolution with an army of flamethrowing Boars, mustard gas-lobbing Skunks, and paratrooper-puking Owls. From Pocketwatch Games, the creators of Monaco: What’s Yours Is Mine, Tooth and Tail is a real-time strategy game featuring an extensive single-player campaign, online competitive play, split-screen, replays, and more. Build a base, lead your army, eat your enemies!

Features:

The War for Meat – The Longcoats, the Commonfolk, the KSR, and the Civilized are in the midst of a Civil War over who gets to eat, and who has to be the meat. A darkly humorous tale of riots and revolution is told through an extensive single-player campaign.

– The Longcoats, the Commonfolk, the KSR, and the Civilized are in the midst of a Civil War over who gets to eat, and who has to be the meat. A darkly humorous tale of riots and revolution is told through an extensive single-player campaign. Endless Replayability – With procedurally generated maps and customizable factions, no two conflicts will be the same, forcing players to strategize rather than memorize.

– With procedurally generated maps and customizable factions, no two conflicts will be the same, forcing players to strategize rather than memorize. Pick-up-and-Play – With matches lasting from five to 12 minutes, split-screen couch play, and controls designed for controllers or keyboard / mouse, Tooth and Tail is a popcorn RTS for veterans and newcomers alike.

