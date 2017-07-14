Gundam Versus Update Details Released - News

/ 2,879 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released details on the first big update for Gundam Versus in Japan.

View the update below:





Here is a list of the new features in the update:

Ranked Matches Ranked Match is a battle mode in which you will test your skills against opponents whose ranks are close to your own. You will be able to participate in Ranked Matches by meeting certain conditions. There are two types of Ranked Matches, which are two-on-two only battles. There’s “Team Hold,” in which one friend and two CPUs with designated Costs participate. And then there’s “Team Shuffle,” in which four players are automatically matched. Ultimate Battles Ultimate Battle is a survival mode in which you will aim to defeat waves of enemies that appear one after the other. A new “Boss Survival” course will appear in this mode, in which all of the boss enemies such as MA-05 Bigro will appear. The “Extra Battle” that occurs in this course will let up to six “Boss Hunters” take on a boss. You can enjoy Boss Survival on your own or with two players. Additionally, the Extra Battles that occur in “Easy,” “Normal,” and “Hard” difficulties will also be updated. Special Extra Battles will occur that allow the additional Mobile Suits planned for release as paid downloadable content to be played for free. These special Extra Battles that allow you to play as new Mobile Suits will only occur for a limited time. Trial Battles Trial Battle is a single-player mode in which you will aim to clear CPU battle missions. Certain missions in this mode will be updated with new content. In the new missions, the additional Mobile Suits planned for release as paid downloadable content will appear as enemies.

Gundam Versus is available now for the PlayStation 4 in Japan, and will launch in North America and Europe on September 29.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles