Antique Carnevale Gets Amelia Character Trailer - News

posted 11 hours ago

Sqaure Enix has released the Amelia character trailer for Antique Carnevale. View the may trailer here, the Elena trailer here and the Tomas trailer here.

View it below:

Platforms and release date have yet to be announced. More information on the game will be revealed on July 18.

