Tokyo Clanpool Opening Movie Released - News

/ 3,103 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Compile Heart has released the opening movie for the upcoming dungeon RPG, Tokyo Clanpool.

View it below:





Tokyo Clanpool will launch for the PlayStation Vita in Japan on October 5.



