PS4 and Xbox One vs PS3 and Xbox 360 - Aligned Sales Comparison - May 2017 Update

This monthly series compares the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

The gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in May 2017. The gap in the latest month grew by 426,504 units and shrunk by 25,971 units in the last 12 months. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One lead by a combined 21.43 million units.

The PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in their first 43 months have sold a combined 67.66 million units, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 89.09 million units.

Gap change in latest month: 426,504 – PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Gap change over last 12 months: 25,971 - PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360

Total Lead: 21,428,136 – PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Total Combined PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Sales: 67,660,206

Total Combined PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Sales: 89,088,342

