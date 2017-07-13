PS4 and Xbox One vs PS3 and Xbox 360 - Aligned Sales Comparison - May 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 5 hours ago / 6,172 Views
This monthly series compares the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.
The gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in May 2017. The gap in the latest month grew by 426,504 units and shrunk by 25,971 units in the last 12 months. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One lead by a combined 21.43 million units.
The PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in their first 43 months have sold a combined 67.66 million units, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 89.09 million units.
Gap change in latest month: 426,504 – PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
Gap change over last 12 months: 25,971 - PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360
Total Lead: 21,428,136 – PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
Total Combined PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Sales: 67,660,206
Total Combined PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Sales: 89,088,342
Good to see this gen selling more consoles in general, (except for Wii U i guess but at least Switch will do FAR better).
Consoles are totally dying out though, you guys. Lol
