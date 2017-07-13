Microsoft Reveals Gamescom 2017 Plans - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 6 hours ago / 2,073 Views
Microsoft has announced its plans for Gamescom 2017.
There will be a live show on August 20, as well as hands-on demonstrations of the Xbox One X. There will also be 27 playable games.
Here are the complete details:
Xbox at gamescom Live 2017 Schedule
Xbox @ gamescom Live Show: Sunday, August 20 12pm Pacific, 3pm Eastern, 8pm BST and 9pm CEST.
- Can be viewed via mixer.com or the Mixer app.
Age of Empires 20th Anniversary Livestream: Monday, August 21 12pm Pacific, 3pm Eastern, 8pm BST and 9pm CEST.
- Tune in for a look at Age of Empires: Definitive Edition along with a chat with developers who worked on the games. Expect some “exciting news” pertaining to Age of Empires. Can be viewed via mixer.com or the Mixer app.
Xbox FanFest at gamescom
- FanFest will begin on Tuesday, August 22. More details will be shared soon.
Xbox Booth at gamescom
- Get hands on with Xbox One X at the Xbox booth located in Hall 8 of the Koelnmesse, North entrance. There will be 27 playable games available across Xbox consoles and Windows 10. The booth hours are from 9am – 8pm CEST, Wednesday through Saturday. Tuesday booth times are reserved for press and trade only.
Are they going to unveil more games?
They did say. I hope so personally. They've stated that everything they showed at E3 2017 will release before E3 2018, so hopefully at Gamescom they will announce a couple of games that will release after E3 2018.
Didn't say*
Yeah i hope so too but the games they should at e3 looked promising so im excited for them especially cuphead which is coming out in sept crackdown 3 sea of thieves state of decay 2 and the last night others look great but these are the ones im most excited for
Yeah I'm not using mixer. Want me to watch i? Do it on youtube and twitch.
It will be on those as well, just like their E3 conference was.
Ah the article made me think it was mixer only. Thanks.
Mixer is pretty cool though and you get free stuff. During E3 they gave away Rare Replay and these two other games to people that watched on mixer.
never a great sign for a platform when you have to pay people to use it.
What the f*ck is this "mixer" nonsense? FFS
Mixer is Microsoft's game streaming service. Similar to Twitch and YouTube Gaming.
- +1
