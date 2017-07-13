Microsoft Reveals Gamescom 2017 Plans - News

Microsoft has announced its plans for Gamescom 2017.

There will be a live show on August 20, as well as hands-on demonstrations of the Xbox One X. There will also be 27 playable games.

Here are the complete details:

Xbox at gamescom Live 2017 Schedule

Xbox @ gamescom Live Show: Sunday, August 20 12pm Pacific, 3pm Eastern, 8pm BST and 9pm CEST.

Can be viewed via mixer.com or the Mixer app.

Age of Empires 20th Anniversary Livestream: Monday, August 21 12pm Pacific, 3pm Eastern, 8pm BST and 9pm CEST.

Tune in for a look at Age of Empires: Definitive Edition along with a chat with developers who worked on the games. Expect some “exciting news” pertaining to Age of Empires. Can be viewed via mixer.com or the Mixer app.

Xbox FanFest at gamescom

FanFest will begin on Tuesday, August 22. More details will be shared soon.

Xbox Booth at gamescom

Get hands on with Xbox One X at the Xbox booth located in Hall 8 of the Koelnmesse, North entrance. There will be 27 playable games available across Xbox consoles and Windows 10. The booth hours are from 9am – 8pm CEST, Wednesday through Saturday. Tuesday booth times are reserved for press and trade only.

Gamescom 2017 runs from August 21 to 26.

