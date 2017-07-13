Report: Oculus Working on $200 Wireless VR Headset - News

Oculus is developing a new virtual reality headset, according to a report on Bloomberg. The VR headset, code-named Pacific, will sell for just $200 and will be wireless. It will release in 2018.

The headset will bridge the gap between the cheaper VR devices (the Samsung Gear VR) and the more expensive ones (HTV Vive and Oculus Rift).

Gaming is the main focus of the VR headset, as well as video and social networking.

"We don’t have a product to unveil at this time, however we can confirm we’re making several significant technology investments in the standalone VR category," said Oculus spokesman Alan Cooper.

Oculus is also working on a wireless version of the Rift code-named Santa Cruz.

