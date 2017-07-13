SuperData: Destiny 2 to Sell 5 Million Units Digitally in 3 Months - News

posted 6 hours ago

The upcoming online first-person shooter, Destiny 2, will sell up to five million units digitally in its first three months, according to research firm SuperData.

SuperData predicts the game will sell three million units digitally on Windows PC and two million units on consoles.

The research firm looked at the sales of the original Destiny and compared it to other AAA titles at the time to come up with its prediction.

Destiny 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6, and for Windows PC on October 24.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

