Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Microsoft has added Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition to the long list of Xbox 360 games that are playable on the Xbox One through Backward Compatibility.

Super Streetfighter IV Arcade Edition is coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/WfShOJpLGm — ðŸ’¬ Larry Hryb (@majornelson) July 13, 2017

Other recent games include Call of Duty: Ghosts, Assassin's Creed III, Matt Hazard: Blood, Bath and Beyond, Shadow Assault Tenchu, Ilomio, and Shinobi.

