Gran Turismo Sport Release Date Revealed

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Gran Turismo Sport will launch for the PlayStation 4 on October 17 in the North America, October 18 in Europe, and October 19 in Japan.
Here are details on the different editions of the game in North America:
Gran Turismo Sport Limited Edition – $69.99 MSRP ($89.99 CAN)
- GT Sport Starter Pack (8 Cars)
- $1MM In-Game Credit
- Livery Sticker Pack
- 30 GT Sport Themed Avatars
- Chrome Racing Helmet (For Driver Profile)
- Limited Steel Book & Packaging
Gran Turismo Sport Digital Deluxe Edition – $79.99 MSRP ($99.99 CAN)
- GT Sport Starter Pack (12 Cars)
- $2MM In-Game Credit
- Livery Sticker Pack
- 60 GT Sport Themed Avatars
- Chrome Racing Helmet (For Driver Profile)
Its 2017 right?
Same day as The Evil Within 2 in the US :/
I was under the impression this would be like 40 bucks given its slim on content compared to previous games, like Prologue releases. Not paying full price.
Exactly both Project Cars 2 and Forza Motorsports 7 will have more content. It should be priced at $39.99 or less giving its lack of content. It will probably not even have a proper career mode.
- 0
People are already talking about PS5 but how long before a proper GT? I imagine Sony is getting frustrated with this studio..
- 0
