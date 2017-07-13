Gran Turismo Sport Release Date Revealed - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Gran Turismo Sport will launch for the PlayStation 4 on October 17 in the North America, October 18 in Europe, and October 19 in Japan.

View the release date trailer below:





Here are details on the different editions of the game in North America:

Gran Turismo Sport Limited Edition – $69.99 MSRP ($89.99 CAN)

GT Sport Starter Pack (8 Cars)

$1MM In-Game Credit

Livery Sticker Pack

30 GT Sport Themed Avatars

Chrome Racing Helmet (For Driver Profile)

Limited Steel Book & Packaging

Gran Turismo Sport Digital Deluxe Edition – $79.99 MSRP ($99.99 CAN)

GT Sport Starter Pack (12 Cars)

$2MM In-Game Credit

Livery Sticker Pack

60 GT Sport Themed Avatars

Chrome Racing Helmet (For Driver Profile)

