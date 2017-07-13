New Nintendo 3DS Production Ends in Japan - News

New Nintendo 3DS production in Japan has ended, announced Nintendo.

The current 3DS hardware models still in production include the following:

New Nintendo 3DS XL

New Nintendo 2DS XL

New Nintendo 2DS

