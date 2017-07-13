Shenmue III at Gamescom 2017 Will be Limited to Business Area Only - News

Ys Net revealed in an update post that it will only be in the Business Area at Gamescom 2017 next month. General admittance visitors are not allowed to enter that area. It is limited to just media and other business members.

Here are the details:

The business area

We will be participating in the business area. The area is limited to media and other business members of the game industry. Unfortunately, general admittance visitors cannot enter this area. For the latest on-site info, we please ask you to check the various media outlets. The entertainment area

This area is open to the public. We have no events planned for this venue at the moment, but we are communicating with the organizers to see if we can do something with the fans in this area. Should we have an event in the entertainment area, we will notify you with the details as soon as possible.

Shenmue III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in the second half of 2018.



