Masquerada: Songs and Shadows Launches for PS4, Xbox One on August 8

Witching Hour Studios announced the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Masquerada: Songs and Shadows will launch on August 8.

Upgraded on both desktop and console versions with a New Game+ mode featuring extended dialogue scenes and all-new boss fights, Masquerada promises to take you into a dark and magical world inspired by Renaissance-era Venice. Enjoy a powerful narrative-driven RPG brought to life by an all-star voice acting cast including Felicia Day, Matt Mercer, Jennifer Hale, Dave Fennoy and Ashly Burch. Set in a city-state whose people don’t believe in an afterlife and where only the rich and powerful are granted the privilege of being remembered after their passing, the world of Masquerada: Songs and Shadows is one with rich lore and world building, bright, hand- painted environments, and a thoughtful story that explores how societies deal with love, life, power and death. It’s been five years since Gavar was exiled. Allowed to return home in exchange for investigating the disappearance of an old friend who has been researching the Mascherines, magical masks that grant extraordinary powers, Cicero’s journey will force him to navigate through a civil war and a mystical, ancient history full of intrigue and tragedy. Cicero and his four companions will confound their enemies in real-time combat with tactical pause. Between Cicero’s fully customizable skill set and his companions’ skill trees, the party can activate elemental combos to deal devastating damage.

