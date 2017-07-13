Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Delayed to January 2018 - News

Bandai Namco and Level-5 have delayed Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom from a worldwide release on November 10 to January 19, 2018. The game will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

Level-5 president and CEO Akihiro Hino released a video statement:

