Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Details Released

Bandai Namco has released a new gameplay trailer for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker.



Bandai Namco also released details on the fighter types and battle modes:

xpert Ninja are gathered to compete in four-versus-four online battles in large 3D stages and choose between four different types and various Ninjutsu: Attack-Type Fighters – Attack-type fighters such as Naruto Uzumaki, Kakashi Hatake and Pain will have powerful, fast and strong attacks.

– Attack-type fighters such as Naruto Uzumaki, Kakashi Hatake and Pain will have powerful, fast and strong attacks. Ranged-Type Fighters – Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will also feature Ranged-type fighters with Sasuke Uchiha, Itachi Uchiha and Konan who are famous for their long-distance attacks.

– Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will also feature Ranged-type fighters with Sasuke Uchiha, Itachi Uchiha and Konan who are famous for their long-distance attacks. Defense-Type Fighter – Kisame Hoshigaki as a Defense-type fighter is able to reinforce his defense.

– Kisame Hoshigaki as a Defense-type fighter is able to reinforce his defense. Heal-Type Fighters – The last type of characters, the Heal-type fighters like Sakura Haruno, will be able to heal themselves and also other players. The two main battle modes revealed today can also be played in four-versus-four Teams are split into Offense and Defense in the Barrier Mode where they have to defeat the boss. In the Flag Mode, teams of four shinobi have to capture each other’s flag and take it back to their territory. Other sub mission modes such as the Escort, Extermination, and Subjugation will allow players to coop with friends to achieve the mission!

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in early 2018.



