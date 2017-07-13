Megadimension Neptunia VIIR Opening Movie Released - News

Compile Heart has released the opening movie for Megadimension Neptunia VIIR.

View it below:





Megadimension Neptunia VIIR will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on August 24.



