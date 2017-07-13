Beat ’em up 99Vidas Coming to PS4, PS3, PSV on July 18 in North America - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 9 hours ago / 2,531 Views
QUByte Interactive announced Beat ’em up 99Vidas will launch for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.
View the latest trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
99Vidas captures the excitement of beat ’em ups like Final Fight, Double Dragon, Battletoads, Golden Axe, and Streets of Rage featuring 16-bit retro graphics to bring back the nostalgia of those great classics from the 80’s and 90’s.
Unlike more traditional beat ’em ups, 99Vidas features two attack buttons – Punch (fast but weak) and Kick (slow but strong), which players can alternate to perform different combos.
Character moves, including combos, can be upgraded by spending experience points acquired during gameplay, expanding damage inflicted, adding elemental damage, modifying the each character, both visually and gameplay-wise.
Features:
- Cross-Buy and Cross-Save across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PS Vita
- Cross-Play across PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3
- Support for PlayStation TV
- Up to four players co-op across PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3
- Up to two players co-op for PS Vita
- 11 Playable characters
- Story Mode with six levels
- Versus Mode
- Survival Mode
- Two bonus Levels
- Six challenging Boss Fights
- Multiple upgradable skills
- Multiple weapons and special attacks
